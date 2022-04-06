1 hour ago

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo has shot down speculations claiming that his contract with Borussia Dortmund will expire in the summer.

The Dortmund assistant coach was in February appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars for the two legged 2022 World Cup play offs after the sacking of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac.

Rajevac who came for a second stint with Ghana failed miserably at the 2021 African Cup of Nations and was immediately shown the exit door to be replaced by Otto Addo one of his assistants.

The Dortmund assistant coach guided the Black Stars of Ghana to their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar after defeating Nigeria via the away goal rule.

“You know I am somebody, I always try to be relive... I have a contract with Broussia Dortmund and I think people also have to respect that,” Otto Addo told Empire FM .

“It would be the same if I had contract with Ghana or any other country”

“So let's respect my contract here with Broussia Dortmund and when it finish in three years time, I will think about something like that [taking up new roles like Black Stars coach].” he revealed