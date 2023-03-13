1 hour ago

Former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto strongly believes prioritising agriculture is the surest way of achieving the accelerated growth needed in other sectors of the economy and creating jobs for the youth.

Delivering a public lecture on the theme: “The future of the economy of Ghana” on Monday, Dr. Afriyie Akoto said, “I strongly believe agriculture will lift Ghana out of poverty and assure us not only of food security but also generate the necessary resources for the development of the other sectors including industry, health, education and infrastructure in the medium to long term.”

Dr. Afriyie Akoto further noted that there is a new economic order emerging, which Africa, particularly Ghana has the potential of leading.

“This is evident from the current economic challenges confronting the world, food, renewable energy, water and big data will drive this new order.”

“Africa, particularly Ghana can lead this new order by strengthening all sectors of the economy and transforming agriculture sustainably.”.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto officially resigned to focus on his Presidential ambition as he wants to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

He served as a Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for two terms.

In Parliament, he held the position of Deputy Ranking Member and subsequently the substantive Ranking Member for the Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs until 2017 when he was appointed the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

In November 2022, in the midst of economic challenges and rising food prices, Dr Afriyie Akoto implemented the controversial Planting for Food and Jobs policy at the premises of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to sell cheaper foods to Ghanaians.

Source: citifmonline