4 hours ago

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has opened up about his ordeal at the Cantonment Police Station when he was arrested sometime last year.

According to him, he created enemies for himself and lost some church members just because he was acting on the revelation from God about the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said, he gets bitter and disappointed in the President whenever he thinks about how he suffered and toiled for him vis-à-vis how he ordered Dr. George Akufo Dampare and his men to maltreat him when at the Cantonments police.

“I have suffered and toiled for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Just because of him, there were many people including men of God that hate me because when God spoke to me about Nana Akufo-Addo, I did exactly what the Lord had instructed. I had some congregation from the Volta region but because of how I was speaking for the President and the government many of such congregation had to stop coming to church…

“I prayed with some people closer to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, continuously for nine months; we were meeting three times a week, what I did about the current government and the President – regarding our private meetings - you will be shocked to hear them.

“People do not what I have been through just because of the President; but they will rather go ballistic and insult me and say I am not above the law, among other things, I am not saying because of what I did for the President to be in office, therefore if I go contractually to the law, I should be spared, no! All that I am saying is if I have gone contractually to the laws of this country, then the law must take its cause. All those insulting me on social media should be circumspect because they do not know what is between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and myself…” Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah said in his church on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Explaining why he is disappointed in the President and the government he has helped in winning the 2020 election, Owusu Bemph stated:

“I said I am disappointed in President Nana Akufo-Addo because since the incident happened, he never picked up his phone to call me to ask what happened for me to explain things to him. He did not show any concern. I know somebody will ask why didn’t you go and see him since he did not call. Some time ago, if the President wants to see me, there is someone who calls to tell me and if I want to see him, there is someone that I call to convey the message. When the incident happened, I called those people and none of them responded so, how would I have gone to the President to explain myself to him?

“So, if I say I am bitter and disappointed, it is because I have suffered for this current government and the President and because of him, people hate me for no reason; because of the President, I put my life on the line, random people will attack me with gun, just because of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo…just imagine how I suffered with prayer and fasting; is it the way he [Nana Akufo-Addo] wants to thank me?

I am bitter and disappointed in the President because I was not treated unfairly. Order from above, order from above, where did the orders come from…I have been through a lot…so, if I say I’m bitter and disappointed in the President don’t insult me.”

On September 13, 2021, a police statement indicated that, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three other suspects namely; Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, on Sunday, September 13, 2021, at his church premises.

He was subsequently granted bail after being in police custody.

Source: Ghanaweb