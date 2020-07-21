37 minutes ago

After marking his 60th birthday with a brief ceremony which hosted close family and friends, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus days after his party.

“It was after my 60th birthday party which I resisted so much and it exposed me to people who had already tested positive…I dined with them and even for some people, they did not even have their nose masks on while others had theirs down the chin,” he said.

Recounting his unsavoury personal experience with the disease, the controversial Member of Parliament said he lost weight drastically in barely two weeks after contracting the virus, causing him to withdraw from public appearances.

Speaking in an interaction with Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, the renowned politician is quoted to have said, “For over two weeks I was in quarantine; my nose was blocked and my bed was as if water had been poured on it coupled with a fever and within five days, I had lost weight drastically.”

Though he has recovered from the disease, Mr Agyapong has cautioned Ghanaians about the potency of the virus and warned that people remain resolute in adhering to safety protocols.

He further indicated his resolve in sharing his ‘testimony’ with Ghanaians.

“I have recovered now and not shy to talk about it because I am a testimony but the disease is so real and we don’t have to joke with it,” Mr. Agyapong urged.

During his 60th birthday celebration, Kennedy Agyapong was captured in a viral video seated in the midst of his close family and friends, engaging in a cheerful conversation.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu was one of the known public officials who was also seen seated next to Mr Agyapong.

Prior to Kennedy Agyapong’s case however, public officials like Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu had also fought their battles with the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ghana has so far recorded over 28,989 with 25,331, while 153 person have succumbed to complications of the disease.

Source: Ghanaweb