1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Laryea Kingston is happy for his former coack C.K Akonnor who is now the coach of the senior national team although C.K Akonnor axed him when he arrived at Hearts of Oak.

The now Right to Dream Academy coach says he believes C.K Akonnor should at least have been handed a three year contract instead of the two years.

He says he believes C.K Akonnor has all that is required to succeed as coach of the Black Stars.

"I played for C.K Akonnor in my last stint at Hearts and also worked with him for a game when the Tamale Sports Stadium was being rechristened to the Aliu Mahama Stadium."

"We were in charge of the Southern sector team which won the inaugural match.

He also coached at Right ti Dream Academy and although his stay at Hearts was short but at Kotoko he did very well."

"For me I'm happy for him and I think he has a two year contract but for me for a coach to do well he will require three years" he added.

He played 41 times for the Black Stars scoring six goals in the process.