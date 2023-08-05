2 hours ago

Ghanaian singer and actress, Michy GH has said that she feels she is the number hustler in the town.

During her appearance on 3FM Drive with Giovanni Caleb and AJ Sarpong, the social media influencer shared her definition of what it means to be a hustler, clearing any misconception about the term which is the title of her new song, ‘Hustle’.

“The hustle is anything that you do legitimately. I said ‘every hustle be hustle’ but it should be legal. It should take care of your household, yourself and elevate you to the next level,” she pointed out.

Speaking on whether or not having sex for money could be regarded as hustle, Michy asked, “Does it go against any law?” but took a stance on the instance where it is parents pushing their wards to go in for it.

“That’s bad. I think when it’s coming from the roots pushing the branch to do it, then it becomes a problem and it would definitely go wrong,” she suggested.

Moving on, Michy who was formerly referred to as ‘Shatta Michy’ shares how life has been for her.

“Life has been fair. God has been good. We’re hustling. I think I’m like the number one hustler in this town,” she stated.

Disclosing how a day in her life goes, the media personality said that “My day varies. Sometimes, it’s so hard. My day definitely starts with my son and getting him ready for school. After, I need to check the itinerary; check what’s the schedule for the day. It’s usually either my food business or influencing. I think I’ve put a little more energy into influencing for the past days. For the past few months, looking at how expensive foodstuff has become, looking at delivery; I’m always complaining about it. I wish I had drones to deliver my food. They make it stressful.”

According to her, the little little things people disregard, has the power to bring the business down. She narrowed her submission to focus on theft.

“(That’s what kills the business) aside the stealing. If you jail the perpetrators, Ghanaians will talk.These little things ruin the business. Stealing is not a hustle and when you get caught, you’ll get beaten,” she concluded.