2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has lambasted Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, for allegedly spreading misinformation about the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nana B, who is the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is accused of falsely claiming that the elections will be conducted in succession rather than on a single day.

Mahama expressed disappointment in Nana B, emphasizing that as a lawyer, he should be well-informed and responsible with his public statements.

“We know lawyers are people who follow rules, so I was saddened to see the NPP’s National Organizer, Nana B, in a viral video misinforming the public about the upcoming elections. The same falsehoods that were spread on Wontumi FM were repeated by him.

“He claimed that those voting on December 7 are supposed to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia only on that day. It’s very sad because lawyers are expected to be law-abiding and truthful. I urge him to repent and correct his words. All Ghanaians will vote on the same day, December 7,” Mahama said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has granted bail to Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter with Wontumi Radio/TV, who was arrested for the publication of false news. His actions reportedly contravened Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Nana Asiedu, an aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP and owner of the media house, is required to report to the police periodically as part of his bail conditions. Investigations into the matter are ongoing as the police assess the intent and potential impact of his remarks.

The presenter had claimed on Wontumi Radio/TV that the 2024 presidential election would be held on different days. He suggested that on December 7, 2024, voting would be conducted exclusively for candidates listed first on the ballot paper, including the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In Twi, Nana Asiedu stated, “Dr. Bawumia is number one on the ballot, so on December 7, we are going to vote for him first. We will vote for the first seven people on the ballot, then afterward, we will vote for the remaining candidates from numbers 8 to 11.”

He further claimed that anyone who failed to vote for Dr. Bawumia on December 7 would lose the opportunity to vote for other candidates in subsequent days.