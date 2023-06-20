2 hours ago

Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah says that he knew he would score in their 2-0 MTN FA Cuo win over King Faisal last Sunday.

The youngster opened the scores for the Dawu-based side in the 18th minute before his side added the second goal in the 70th minute.

Speaking after the game with broadcasters Startimes, the youngster revealed that he told his friends that he would score a goal.

He also added that he hopes his side is allowed to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the MTN FA Cup.

"The game really went well for us and we thank God for the win. Most of my friends knew I was going to score. I told them I would score so it's not surprising that I scored," Issah told Startimes.

"I made them aware so most of them were not surprised. I'm really excited about getting the goal.

"All we need is for the authorities to give us the go-ahead. We will definitely do our best when we participate in the CAF Confederations Cup," h added.