3 hours ago

Gospel musician, Selina Boateng has revealed that she took her former manager into prayers before she was called to Accra to start her music career.

The gospel musician who has 5 albums to her credit is one of Ghana’s gospel sensations who took over the airwaves with her hit “minku meho” some years back.

Speaking to Fii Pratt on Kingdom plus FM, Selina narrated the struggle she went through to get a manager who promised to manage her but later disappointed her. However she felt so bad and went to a prayer camp to pray over the man who later called her to come to Accra to begin her career.

According to her she was more of a backing vocalist to most gospel artistes by then, so what she didn’t understand was why she had to face hard times before getting a manager.

Selina Boateng is currently out with a new song titled “Yesu Mogya”.

Watch her tell her story in video below: