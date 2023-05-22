3 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has stated that his outfit will address the numerous challenges confronting the ordinary Ghanaian.

John Mahama says a tour across the country ahead of the party’s primaries gave him the opportunity to know the hardship Ghanaians are going through under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service, Mr. Mahama noted that the NDC is poised to ease the burden on the citizenry when he wins the 2024 general elections.

“We thank God for travelling mercies and ask him to continue to protect us always. We know that God will make things well in his own time. If we had won the 2020 elections, this haircut and IMF wahala will be on our heads. I thank God that I went round the country to witness the challenges our people are faced with. This will prepare us so that when by the grace of God we are able to steer the affairs of this country again, we will address these challenges. Going round has shaken the base of the party and made it ready for what we are going to face in 2024,” the NDC f

In attendance at the thanksgiving service were NDC executives, MPs and bigwigs.

The former president during the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries secured 98.9 percent of the votes at the NDC primaries.

He was in the race with a former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu until the former pulled out a few hours before the Saturday, May 13 primaries.

Dr. Duffuor cited irregularities with the voters’ register and the photo album.

Before a declaration by the Electoral Commission to confirm Mr. Mahama’s victory, Kojo Bonsu congratulated him for winning the party’s flagbearership race with a landslide victory.

Source: citifmonline