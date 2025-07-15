1 hour ago

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has defended her decision to use pepper spray during the chaotic parliamentary rerun in the Ablekuma North Constituency, claiming it was an act of self-defence.

The July 11 election, held to resolve a dispute in the Ablekuma North constituency, descended into violence when a group of unidentified men reportedly overpowered police officers at the St. Peter’s Methodist Church polling station and attacked several individuals, including Hawa Koomson herself.

In a series of viral videos, Koomson was seen pulling out a canister of pepper spray, which she used as a group of men approached her. The incident has sparked widespread controversy, but Koomson insisted her actions were purely for protection.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the altercation, Koomson told Accra-based UTV on Tuesday, July 15, that she never intended to cause disruption at the polling centre.

“I was at the voting centre with my security, but the police insisted I enter alone, saying unauthorised persons were not allowed in. I did not go there to cause trouble,” she said.

Hawa Koomson, who previously served as the Fisheries Minister, also recalled how she was specifically targeted by individuals she recognised from Kasoa, alleging they were affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“As soon as the thugs entered, I identified two NDC guys from Kasoa. One of them shouted, ‘Where is Hawa Koomson?’ and they just pounced on me. So, the claims that I went there with ill intentions and carried pepper spray for that purpose are unfounded.”

She further stated that her actions were a response to a perceived threat to her safety, citing a previous incident where her son had been stabbed during the voter registration exercise.

“My son was stabbed during the voter registration exercise, so I know I’m a target for the NDC. When I saw the thugs walking toward me holding knives, I acted in self-defence.”