54 minutes ago

A participant on TV3’s Date Rush Show, Portia Freelove has revealed something she did to please herself as a woman.

She couldn’t lie about a question asked by Zion Felix when she appeared on the ‘Uncut Show’.

During the interview, Zion Felix asked Freelove whether she has masturbated before or not—and she gave an affirmative answer.

This discussion was on the back of Freelove’s revelation about her new endeavour of launching a show to educate women on certain things in their lives.

She said the show dubbed ‘I Am Every Woman’ will be showed via her social media accounts to empower women to talk about things they are scared to talk about.

Watch the full interview.