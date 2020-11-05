15 minutes ago

A ‘prostitute-turned-evangelist’ has recalled how she had sexual intercourse with kids in cemeteries.

Narrating how her prostitution journey begun, Sandra Owusua also known as ‘Queen Sandra’ said she started by using kids to experiment.

According to her, she was driven by voices that kept reverberating in her head, asking her to gather the kids and sleep with them.

“It felt good sleeping on graves at that time, especially looking at how they have been arranged like beds. I usually gather like two or three small boys and slept with them there. They were usually between the ages of 2-3years... I strip them naked and ask them to sleep on me. A voice has been telling me to do that,” she stated on Okay FM’s 'Ekwanso Dwoodwoo'.

Queen Sandra added that she also drew inspiration from her aunt who was fond of sleeping with younger men at that time.

This, she explained, was her habit until she migrated to Accra to properly establish her prostitution business.

“My aunt whom I lived with always had small boys visiting her. She sleeps with those boys on our bed. We lived in a single room at that time with just one bed and I used to peep on them while they have sex,” she explained.

According to the ‘repented slay queen’, she has rendered services to several high-profile personalities such as ministers, footballers, cocaine dealers, musicians, and occult grandmasters.

She also described an instance where she inserted a snake into her vagina to lure a particular minister into purchasing expensive gifts for her.

“There’s a particular snake slay queens insert in their vagina to lure men into doing their bidding. Those ones are for the ministers and so on. I have been through all that before,” she stated.

Watch the video below