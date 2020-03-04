1 hour ago

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt, has revealed that he recently visited the People's Republic of China.

His revelation on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' show, drew a sharp response from the host Mr. Randy Abbey, who wanted to know if he has been quarantined following the recent outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

Mr. Pratt however responded in the negative stating that he was in China last two months and returned to Ghana long before reports of the virus went viral.

In an interview monitored by ghbeyondpolitics.com, he assured the host and Ghanaians that he has not contracted the virus after his short visit to China.

In December 2019, a cluster of respiratory illness, originating in Hubei, China, had health officials on high alert around the world.

In January, the causative agent of the disease was found to be a novel coronavirus, dubbed SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes was given a name: COVID-19 (for "coronavirus disease 2019").

It has proven to be particularly infectious and claimed about 3,000 lives in around three months.

Source: peacefmonline.com