1 hour ago

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has requested for a car as a birthday present from Nigerian singer, Davido.

This comes after the ‘La hustle’ hitmaker sent an amount of $1,000 to Davido after he called out some Ghanaian musicians to send him money.

One can recall that Davido challenged his friends and fans to send him N1 million each on his birthday.

The ‘30 Billion Gang’ boss said he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour so he could clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

“Do we get up by raising other abi? I have not risen to lift others for the last 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All my friends a million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send yours. Out of here! Have you gone? If u know I've given you a hit song, send me money. una know una selves oo,” he earlier stated.

Davido’s Nigerian colleagues transferred millions of Naira each into his bank account which amounted to over a 100million Naira.

In the same excitement, the Nigerian singer called on some Ghanaian musicians he has once worked with to do same.

On social media, he called out Stonebwoy, Medikal, Edem and Darkovibes to also send their cash gifts.

Shortly after Davido’s announcement, Medikal was the first artiste to transfer an amount of $1,000 dollars into his account.

Just after doing that, Medikal also decided to put his request across.

“OBO Davido my birthday na car I want too… Bless you my g,” Medikal wrote on Twitter.