The heated tension between former love birds Pastor Love Hammond and now Obaapa Christy seems to be getting uglier as pastor Love is demanding full custody of their children.

The couple finally parted ways after battling a not pleasant divorce case in court for over 4 years.

In a video which has gone viral on Facebook and monitored by GhanaWeb, Pastor Love in an interview is demanding the custody of their 3 children, Benjamin, Junior and Edward due to the maltreatment given to his children by siblings of his former wife.

Pastor Love alleged that his first son was severely beaten with a wire cable in his own mother's house.

He continued that Obaapa Christy who is being controlled by her family members and are always meddling in her (Obaapa Christy) nuclear family issues, has turned blind eyes to events happening around her.

Earlier, the ex-couple's son has detailed how the divorce is affecting him and his other siblings.

The 17-year-old boy together with his siblings who's education has suffered greatly as a result of the tension between their parents explained that his uncles and aunties are partly to blame, Ghanaweb.com monitored.

According to him, they (children) are not only maltreated by their aunties and uncles, but they are attacked for taking anything that belongs to their mother.

"My mother's siblings think every property of their sister is theirs. They attack me when I take anything that belongs to my mother. Her siblings were the ones who kept changing my school because my mother was outside the country," he said in an interview.

The boy who is now in JHS 3 added that he ran away from his mother's house to his father after his uncle threatened to beat him mercilessly.

"My uncle, who is called Caleb makes me kneel down, threatens to beat me mercilessly most of the time," he said in the interview which Ghanaweb monitored.

