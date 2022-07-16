14 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Free Senior High School programme will not be cancelled despite the economic challenges.

He said he wants every child to be in school.

“Government will continue to intervene and remain responsible for the provision of free, quality basic and secondary education for all. Education should be a right for all of Ghana’s youth.

“Education is the equalizer for opportunities. I want every child to be in school not only for what they learn in the books but also the life experiences that they will gain,” he said at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), in Ho, on Friday, July 15 when he attended the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the University.

UHAS is pursuing aggressively the realisation of its agenda of becoming our nation’s pre-eminent health learning and teaching institution, dedicated to research and community service.

Mr Akufo-Addo said the evidence is in the great strides it has chalked in health research, in being ranked amongst the top three (3) Universities in Ghana, and, also, being named number one in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022 in the SDG-3 category in Ghana.

The President in a Facebook post after the event said “I also inspected ongoing work on $60 million Phase Two Expansion Project of the University, whose sod I cut in September last year.

“As a demonstration of our commitment to this project, Government has made available GH¢6.2 million of counterpart funding for the preliminary works, which covers extension of electricity, municipal water supply, construction of storm and waste drains, and all ancillary services required for the project implementation.

“Eight months on, I am happy to note that the Phase II Project, which will accommodate the Central Administration of the University and the School of Nursing and Midwifery, is progressing steadily according to schedule.

“Some thirty-six percent (36.3%) of work has been completed, and, at this rate, I am convinced that work will be completed on time.”