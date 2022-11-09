1 hour ago

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera has implored his forward Jordan Ayew to score more goals and be decisive in matches.

The forward has been accused of being goal-shy with his critics calling him a defensive striker as he rarely scores despite being a striker.

Viera has been effusive with his forward as he sacrifices a lot for the team but has been urged to be a bit selfish in front of goal.

Ayew has been impressive for Palace this season but is yet to score in about 13 matches with just one assist to his credit.

"When you look at his performances for the football club since I’ve been here, he’s a player you can count on," Vieira said as quoted by the club's website.

"What I mean is that he’s a team player. He’s got experience of the Premier League and for a club like us to have a player like Jordan is a plus.

"In every football club, you have a Jordan Ayew that the manager loves to have in the squad. Because Jordan is the type of player who will always put the team first before himself. He’s a team player and his attitude has been fantastic in training, in games, off the field, and I don’t have any doubt that the Palace fans show and give him the love he deserves and needs."

"The other side of the game that for us as a club is really important is that players sacrifice themselves for the team. Jordan, yes, shoots and I want him to score more goals and be more decisive, but what he gives to the team, the balance he gives to the team, the way he is working out of possession, allows us to perform."

Ayew featured in the London Derby victory against West Ham United on Saturday.

He will be in Qatar for the World Cup with the Black Stars.