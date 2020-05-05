3 hours ago

Ghana’s Lightweight boxer, Richard Oblitey Commey has sight on becoming a world champion one more time.

He took to Twitter to make his assertions after the IBF’s latest ranking.

Commey, briefly held the IBF World Lightweight title after winning the vacant title against Isa Chaniev of Cuba in Texas,USA on February 2,2019.

He defended the title against Mexican, Ray Beltran via a TKO on June 28,2019 in the California.

Unfortunately Commey could not hold on to the title for long as he kept it for just between February to December 2019 after losing to 22-year-old US based boxer, Teofemo Lopez in just 1:13secs if round 2 of their fight.

The 33-year-old has fought 32 times with 29 by way of wins.

He has clocked 26 KOs with 3 defeats in his career.

Per the IBF ranking released recently, Commey has been ranked 4th behind Luke Campbell of England in 3rd, US based Teofemo Lopez in 2nd and Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko in 1st.