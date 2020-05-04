2 hours ago

Former Ghana midfielder, Anthony Obodai has opened up on the club he supports and willing to coach in Ghana after a globe trotting career in Europe.

Obodai, who admitted enjoying the Dutch League more than any of the countries he played, has declared support for Accra Hearts of Oak.

The gritty midfielder is currently enjoying retirement and has set sight on coaching the Phobians in the near future.

“Life after football has been very good.”

“I have a lot of projects coming up very soon.”

“I am looking at how the system works in Ghana and I will surely come up with something special in Ghana.” Obodai told Adamu Muftawu.

“Yes I will love to be a coach.”

“However unless I have all the necessary licenses and qualifications before I will be able fully go into coaching.”

“If you ask me, I will love to coach Hearts of Oak one day because I am a Hearts of Oak fan.” Obodai told Adamu Muftawu.

Obodai joined Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam from Ghana’s Liberty Professionals.

He was later sent on loan to Belgian club, Germinal Beerschot where he commanded a regular shirt.

The now 37-year-old returned to the Netherlands to feature for Sparta Rotterdam where he had arguably the best turn in his Dutch football career.

After a successful time at Sparta Rotterdam, RKC Waalwijk came knocking for a midfielder which he later joined for a spell.

The final part of his career saw him fly to the United States to play for Houston Dynamo,Phoenix FC and Pittsburg Riverhounds.

Moments at Turkish club, Magusa Türk Gücü and Swedish side Ånge capped his European journey.