Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has stated that his political journey is driven by principle and integrity, not the pursuit of power.

In an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the former NPP General Secretary shared his commitment to advocating for what is right in Ghana, regardless of the political cost.

“No, I shouldn’t [give up]. I want to be known as the one who stood up for what is right in Ghana. I want to die on principle and push for things to be done properly in our country, and if it comes at a political cost, it doesn’t matter,” he stated.

Mr. Agyepong, who has been a vocal advocate for discipline, transparency, and ethical leadership in Ghana’s political landscape, explained the importance of good governance and accountability. He stressed that public service should be about serving the national interest, not personal ambition, urging politicians to prioritise honesty and competence in their actions.

As one of the leading figures expected to contest the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, Agyepong reiterated that his vision is to restore integrity to Ghanaian politics and ensure that leadership is driven by strong values, not political expediency.