2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay says that he hopes to give back to his hometown before he retires from football.

The on loan central midfielder has been very impressive for Kumasi Asante Kotoko this season churning out eye catching performances.

Blay says but for football he would have ended up as a kick-boxer and says that he wants to give back to his village by constructing a hospital and a church for his town-folks.

In an interview with Accra-based Vision One FM, Justice Blay has shed light on what he wishes to do for his local community.

He said, “I want to build a hospital and church in my village before i retire from football”.

Blay added, “If I didn't turn a professional football player, I would have been a kick boxer”.

The porcupine warriors have entered talks with Blay's parent club Medeama Sc trying to extend his stay beyond his loan spell.