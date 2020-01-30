2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress Moesha Budoung has expressed her desire to give birth as well as get married.

Moesha confidently says she is now engage and has someone special in her life.

She made these statements on the sideline of the launch of Miss Ghana 2020 at Tang Palace,

Moesha also revealed that she has been a fan of Miss Ghana since she was a little girl therefore she did not hesitate to throw her support behind the CEO of Miss Ghana, Inna Patty.

She debunked the rumours and issues associated with the Miss Ghana Beauty Peagent stating that not all allegations labeled against the pageant are true.