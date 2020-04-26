38 minutes ago

Dutch International Memphis Depay says he would want to venture into music when he finally call its quits with football.

Depay who has on numerous occasions featured in rap music videos in his homeland would want to into music full time.

The Olympic Lyon attacker would want to fellow in the footsteps of former football Quincy Owusu Abeyie who know is a full blown rapper after quitting football.

“I’ve many dreams,” he said on an Instagram Live with BR Football. “Maybe I’ll get to experience them one day. If I can imagine it, it means I can do it.

“I would need artists who can bring the energy of the crowd. I need a producer. I can’t produce myself in a studio.”

The 26-year-old is currently recuperating from a serious knee injury that threatened to rule him out of the Netherlands tilt for Euro 2020 honours, yet the unexpected postponement of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic means that he will be afforded more preparation time for the tournament.

Before suffering the physical setback, he had been enjoying a stellar season with OL, despite the team as a whole struggling.

He had scored nine goals in 13 Ligue 1 matches but had saved his best for the Champions League, netting a single goal in all five fixtures in which he played as Lyon progressed through the group stages.

Injury caused him to miss the first left of the last-16 tie against Juventus, in which a solitary goal from Lucas Tousart gave Rudi Garcia’s men an unexpected edge against the Turin giants before the coronavirus pandemic halted play across Europe.

Meanwhile, his contract is up in the summer of 2021 and Lyon are currently seeking an accord to allow him to prolong his stay.