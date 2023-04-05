1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, remains hopeful on retaining the seat on the ticket of the opposition NDC party after decades of service to his constituency.

This expression of hope came to fore when he appeared before the vetting committee of the party today, April 5, 2023 accompanied by a huge entourage of supporters.

The lawmaker stressed that his dream is to make Asawase a constituency of envy in the country.

“How many people do you get to support you the way I have been supported? You don't have people continue to support you after two decades of being a member of Parliament.” he said.

He continued to add that the progressive support of members in the constituency proves that he is doing something right.

“For you to get people to continue supporting you for two decades, it means you’re doing something right,” he stated.

To him, turning his constituency into a desired one for all demands patience and energy. “I know that it’s a journey of trying to rebuild Asawase to make Asawase the envy of the whole country. We’re on the move. Everybody will accept the fact. Asawase is an envy of the Ashanti region but we want it to be the envy of the whole country.” he said.

This according to him, “requires a lot of energy, requires a lot of patience. It requires a lot of understanding but along the line, you know, not too many people are patient and you know people come to you in seasons.” he added.

Source: Ghanaweb