German-born Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler harbors dreams of playing for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Hamburg-born winger says that he wants to play as many games as possible for his German Bundesliga side FC Koln in order to gatecrash Black Stars coach Otto Addo's plans/

Schindler started the German Bundesliga opening match against Schalke 04 which his side won 3-1 but admits that no player is guaranteed a starting berth at Koln but

Schindler knows what the coach wants and delivers accordingly. And this with a big goal in mind. The 29-year-old - who was born in Hamburg - is doing everything in his power to play for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar this winter: "I've said many times that it's a dream of mine to play for my parents' country." A connection to Otto Addo - a member of the BVB coaching team and interim coach of the "Black Stars" - has been laid: "Of course you know each other and are always in contact. That spurs you on. I want to play good games with Cologne and continue to gas Then Otto Addo has to decide."