1 hour ago

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye says he habours dreams of playing in England before calling it quits in football.

Boakye Yiadom has been linked in the past with moves to Arsenal,Newcastle and Chelsea when his former manager Antonio Conte was boss.

The Ghanaian striker says despite all those deals not coming to pass he still dreams of playing in England in the near future.

"I had the opportunity to go to England but a deal didn’t go through," the former Juventus striker said in a TV3 Live Chat on Twitter.

"I am training hard to get to England because it's one of my dreams. I want to play in England before I retire.

“It doesn’t matter the club I will play [for] but any of the Premier League clubs will do.

"Some time back, there was some interest from clubs like West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea, Newcastle United and a couple of others but the move couldn’t happen, so I had to move to China."

The 27 year old is well traveled having played for Juventus,Genoa, Sassuolo, Atlanta, Elche, Roda JC, Latina and Jiangsu Suning.