4 hours ago

New Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has dispelled the notion that he is a Hearts of Oak sympathizer.

The former Phar Rangers President was this morning unveiled to members of the press and the club's supporters at a ceremony at the Sports Hotel.

He has consistently been accused of being a sympathizer of fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak but in answering questions during his unveiling he said as the Kotoko CEO,he wants Kotoko to be the biggest club in Ghana.

"I will like to state it clear I am the CEO of Asante Kotoko and will want to see Kotoko grow beyond any other club in Ghana"

The failed Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant has penned a three year contract with the porcupine warriors having been tasked to take the team to the next level.

A lot is expected of the young football administrator after taking over the Kotoko hot seat.