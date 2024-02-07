5 hours ago

Expressing his concern over the recent performance of the Black Stars, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has voiced his desire to witness the senior national team exhibit attractive football and secure victories.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Kumasi, Okraku openly acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the team's underwhelming display, particularly their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Reflecting on the team's performance in the group stage, which saw defeats against Cape Verde alongside draws with Egypt and Mozambique, Okraku stressed the urgency of rejuvenating the Black Stars' playing style and results.

"I want to see our Black Stars and all our national teams play good football and win games, including all local clubs," remarked Okraku, underlining his aspirations for a revitalized footballing landscape in Ghana.

He emphasized that achieving this vision hinges on a collaborative effort involving engagement, idea-sharing, and decisive action.

Highlighting the importance of holistic development, Okraku emphasized the necessity of investing in grassroots football as the foundation for sustainable success.

"Investing in the basics of our game, from the bottom up, is the way forward," he asserted, underscoring the imperative of nurturing talent and infrastructure at every level of the footballing pyramid.

In his concluding remarks, Okraku reiterated the GFA's commitment to fostering comprehensive growth across all facets of Ghanaian football.