40 minutes ago

Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo says that he wants the chance to prove himself to Ghanaian fans and the coach.

According to the Bristol City forward, he is yet to establish himself to most Ghanaian fans and coach and wants an opportunity to prove himself.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM the forward says that he wants to show Ghanaians the stuff he is made off in matches.

"I haven’t established myself to the Ghana fans and coach so I want to play as many games so I can show the people what I can do".

The English born striker with Ghanaian parents who plays for English Championship side Bristol City was hit with an injury ahead of the game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.

Semenyo's call up has to wait as the striker sustained an injury whiles playing for Bristol City against West Brom in the English Championship and missed the Nigeria clash.

The 22 year old was handed his debut call up by coach Otto Addo but an injury prevented him from making his debut.