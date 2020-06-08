7 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah has disclosed that he hopes to play for the porcupine warriors for a very long time.

The former Karela United striker joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko as a free agent after a failed stint with lower US based side Swope Park Rangers penning a one year contract renewable.

Even before he finishes a full season with the Kumasi based club, the player wants to play for Kotoko for a long time.

The professional teacher who holds a degree in Degree in Health, Christian Education and Recreation is intent on winning big with the porcupine warriors for a long time.

“I am enjoying my time here,” stresses the player. “It is where I want to be. I want to be here for a long time and is ready to give my best to win it” he told Kotoko Express App.

There were flashes of his potential before the Ghana Premier League was suspended as he scored twice in seven matches for Kotoko.