1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus has paid tribute to Ghanaian fans for their undiluted support during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals saying the team will do better next time.

Ghana’s campaign in the quadrennial tournament came to an excruciating end on Friday following a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in our final Group H encounter at Al Janoub stadium.

‘’I want to thank Ghanaians; I know they are very disappointed right now but I really want to thank them for their support from the start of the tournament till today, even some of them flew all the way from Ghana to Qatar to support us’’ he told the press in an interview.

‘’It has been incredible, and we want to thank them for their prayers and their support, we will keep improving as human beings and we will do better next time’’ Kudus added.