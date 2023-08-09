2 hours ago

Popular Gospel musician, Empress Gifty has revealed that growing up, she wanted to be a caterer but financially, her mother couldn’t push the dream.

In an interview with Giovanni Caleb and AJ Sarpong on the 3FM Drive, the gospel singer disclosed that her dream was to become a caterer but her mother did not have money so she had to work as a maid for her mother’s friend.

“I wanted to be a caterer but my mum said she didn’t have money so I’d have to work for her friend who will pay then the money will be used for my schooling,” she said.

Happening to be actively involved in church activities, the maidservant duties were restricting Empress from working in God’s vineyard.

Her bosses would always complain when she wanted to leave for a church program so she asked her mother if she could quit.

“When I started this, whenever I asked for permission to leave for church activities, they didn’t understand. When you are going, they always question you. Looking at the zeal and passion I have for the things of God, I didn’t want anything to distract me so I told my mum that the woman doesn’t understand my calling. I told her that I want to stop the work,” she mentioned.

Empress Gifty added that she got her mother’s approval though it came with a condition.

According to her, “My mum said that it was okay if I stopped but I would have to enter fashion designing. You have to learn something. So I had to shift my cause. God was so good to me and my mum was really supportive. This is what God is doing through the voice and gifting he gave me.”

She went ahead to talk about her new song, ‘Awiey3 Pa’ which she says is a story about her life and encourages listeners to not give up no matter how hard things get but should trust in God.

“When you hear about ‘Awiey3 Pa’, it’s Empress. You can’t give up. He deals with times and seasons. He just needs your minutes and seconds to turn things around,” she indicated.