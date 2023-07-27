2 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has stated that he had dreams of becoming a medical doctor.

According to Sarkodie, he would have aspired for a career in the medical field if his music career had not kicked off. Being a multitalented person, he added that he also had plans of putting his other talents to use.

“First, I wanted to be a doctor, I do arts; I paint, I sketch. So definitely something towards that direction…” he told NandoLeaks when asked about his passion aside music.

Sarkodie mentioned that coming up as an artiste, his mother gave him an ultimatum about his career.

He stated that his mother gave him up to a year to prove himself or get back to pursuing his education.

“She acted just like a regular African parent… they care about your future; they think their decision is the best for you. So I was lucky she gave me one year to prove myself and that was the same year that things started picking up. I was lucky. If it had skipped into the next year maybe I wouldn’t be sitting here with you,” he added.