4 hours ago

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that he advised National Security Minister over the handling of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

According to Nyaho-Tamakloe, he was not surprised at the extended detention of Barker-Vormawor, who was held for over a month during which period he was charged with treason felony.

Speaking in an interview on the One On One show that aired on Metro TV on Monday, April 25, 2022, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said he warned the Minister that people like the young man, “we don’t handle them roughly.”

“Firstly, I recollect I heard this gentleman and the steps that government was taking with him and I sent a verbal note through an interview to Kan-Dapaah, that they should be careful with him, because such people, we don’t handle them roughly.

“I even went further and advised Kan-Dapaah that he can call on Francis Poku, a former National Security Minister… if he feels, he has difficulties, because certain cases are so difficult to handle.”

He continued, “I didn’t stop there, I called Kan-Dapaah to talk to him personally, but several times, he never lifted my call. So, I am not surprised that this young man went through what he went through. And one thing they should not forget is, these are always bad signals for a government.”

The founding member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, pointed out that the activist has got followers and it would have been better for the government “to invite him and know what he wants and a good intelligence officer will know how to handle him.”

“It has happened before,” he said likening Barker-Vormawor’s agitation to that of young Jerry John Rawlings who was given an open trial post his May 15 coup attempt which event triggered the support he got to stage the June 4 coup.

Source: Ghanaweb