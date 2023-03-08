1 hour ago

Board Member for Accra Hearts of Oak Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that unsettled head coach Zlavko Matic was cautioned about the behaviour of the fans following a string of poor results in the BETPAWA premier league.

The Serbian Gaffer was not allowed to hold his training sessions at the Pobiman Training Complex prior to the game against their arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium which also served as the 2023 President’s Cup.

Prior to their victory against Kotoko , Matic had led the team to just a single win in 10 premier league games, with the latest coming in the GA Mantse Derby against Great Olympics and also got kicked out of the MTN FA CUP by Dreams FC in the round of 32.

Matic was not seen on the touchline when Hearts played Kotoko, in his stead Assistant Coach David Ocloo took charge for the entire duration of the game.

Speaking on Accra based Asempa FM, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe revealed that, he advised Matic, fans of the club were disgruntled with the recent turn of results.

“I personally called Matic and advised him, that he should be careful of the supporters”.

“The success of the club depends on the playing team and the supporters, if you don’t get good results, supporters of the club will react, not violently.

“If he is not careful, and we keep our chalking bad results, the supporters will get him out of the club.”

Following the incident that transpired at the training grounds, Matic subsequently reported it to the Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

The Club also released a statement urging all Phobians to rather channel their petitions and grievances if any, through the management then subsequently to the Board for redress.

Hearts of Oak return to league action this weekend against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun’s Park.

Source: citifmonline