Mr. Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, who has fathered Nana Aba Anamoah’s son, has descended on people who ride on the broadcaster’s reputation to attack him over his fashion sense.

During a recent interview, Osebo noted that fans usually troll him asking that, how could a ‘skirt’ wearing man be the father of Nana Aba’s son?

Responding to such comments he said “I was God to her, the Nana Aba that they respect so much, hence, insulting me, the time I met her, she saw me as a big man”

“I am self-employed, for her, she can be fired any time” he added and continued that he is worried that people always affiliate him to the ace Ghanaian broadcaster. “Every day they tag me with her name, Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby father, don’t I have a name?” he quizzed.

According to Osebo, anyone who claims to love Nana Aba Anamoah should be reminded that he has a son with her, therefore, insulting him also means they are disrespecting her.

The fashionista added that he is not attacking Nana Aba Anamoah but he is also worried over how their son will take such mocking comments about his parents.

In a viral video, Osebo seized the moment to school viewers on his fashion taste.

