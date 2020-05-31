1 hour ago

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour says he tries his best to help the destitute and persons living on the streets by helping them out with their education.

Kuffour who says is a street boy and had to do 'shoe shine' to survive before he was saved from the claws of poverty admits he usually used to handout monies to women selling on the streets since his mum used to sell on the streets in the past.

But he decided against that since he thought he was encouraging them and has now resorted to paying the fees of children who sell on the streets but are willing to attend school but was heartbroken when some kids he helped found their way back onto the streets.

The former Bayern defender says he wanted to transform the lives of those boys as he was a street boy himself.

"Me I was born in the streets and I have always been on the streets because I cannot change that mentality you can change me to become a better person but still your soul, spirit, heart everything is there because the people who walk on the streets everyday." he told JOY SPORTS LINK on Saturday.

"I was a shoe shine boy and I never thought I will be in this situation so I feel for those boys who are on the streets"

"My life has changed I have never been to the University but now I'm in the life of the University.

So I wanted to transform the lives of the young ones so that someday they can also inspire someone" he added.

Sammy Kuffour who was part of the U-17 squad that played in Italia 1991 left Ghana for Torino before moving to Bayern Munich where he was hugely successful winning all trophies on offer.