1 hour ago

Joyce Blessing has clearly indicated that she never cheated on her husband Dave Joy after reports of a failed paternity test hit their matrimonial home.

Weeks ago, word on the streets was that Dave Joy, the husband of Joyce Blessing, wanted to be sure if their three children were his biological children.

According to Kwesi Aboagye, Dave Joy carried out the DNA test without Joyce Blessing’s consent, and the DNA test revealed that one of the three children was not his.

According to Joyce Blessing, it annoys her when people from nowhere talk about her as if they knew her well. Meanwhile, they have never come into contact with her personally.

Joyce Blessing said, “I have never dated two guys at the same time. Nooooo. I have never gone out with two men at the same time. And I never dated any guy before my marriage. It is really annoying o. I don’t like people who talk about others like they’ve known them for long. Meanwhile, they have never met the person in question.”

As for the DNA speculations, the gospel musician refused to address that issue.

“I believe everybody deserves a second chance, and this is because the downfall of a man doesn’t mark his end. So I will give a second chance to anyone,” she concluded.