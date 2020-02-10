46 minutes ago

Ghanaian female singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has revealed on Onua 95.1 FM that because of Prophet Nigel Gaisie she was admitted at the 37 Military Hospital.

The '16 years' hitmaker described the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel as filthy and a liar and has no respect for him.

Mzbel further disclosed to the host of Anigye Mmre, Christian Agyei Frimpong, that one Thursday evening she couldn’t host her love and sex talk show dubbed 'Odo Nso' on Onua FM because of Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

She said her producer Emmanuel Agyemang (Braa Emma) is her witness because he rushed her to the hospital that night.

Christian Agyei Frimpong pushed Mzbel to disclose what actually went on between the prophet and her that could cause her to be rushed to the hospital.

She, however, said that is another discussion for another day but she can boldly say Prophet Nigel Gaisie was the reason she was admitted at the hospital that night.

In a recent post on social media, Mzbel threatened to expose Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

“Nigel seriously by the end of next week if I don’t get the compensation we all agreed on at the last meeting with your people, I swear on my ancestors, I will proceed with my legal action and the whole world will get to know with total evidence why you’ve been asked to compensate me! Foolish filthy boy!

“And oh if anyone dare come to insult me under this post in the name of politics or whatsoever, may the gods of every feminine river on this land deal with u! May u suffer the same fate Nigel has put me and many others through!!!! #ProphercyThief,”