17 minutes ago

Deputy General Manager for Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks, Kelvin Aboagye has disclosed that he was approached by a betting syndicate to help them fix a match in the 2020/2021 season.

Speaking in an interview with Ahomka FM, he stated that the Ghana Football Association is not serious about fight the betting menace in our football.

Ghana football has in the last few weeks been rocked with allegations of match fixing and matches of convenience in the Ghana Premier League.

But it all came to a head when AshantiGold hosted already relegated Inter Allies in their match day 34 clash at Obuasi.

The miners won by 7-0 in a one sided game which Inter Allies barely resisted any attacks thrown their way by the home side.

Hashmin Musah a defender for Inter Allies who came from the bench scored two bizarre own goals he he avers that they had heard before the game that some persons contacted with a betting syndicate wanted a 5-0 scoreline so he scored the goals to 'spoil the bet'.

The deputy general manager of Elmina Sharks Kelvin Aboagye has revealed that a betting syndicate approached him with $30,000 to fix a correct score but he rejected it as he didn't want to bring shame to the club, Elmina and the Group Nduom president Dr. Ndoum.

The Ghana league has been bedeviled by many issues of betting and match fixing with little or nothing done about it by the Ghana Football Association.