1 hour ago

Former Bayern Munich and Ghana International Samuel Osei Kuffour till this day cannot fathom how he missed out on the CAF African best accolade twice.

According to the defender he should have won both awards in 1999 and also in 2001 where he finished runner up to Nwankwo Kanu and El Hadji Diuof respectively.

In 1999 Samuel Osei Kuffor helped his club Bayern Munich to a league and FA Cu win only finishing second in the Champions League to Manchester United but was overlooked for Nigerian International Nwankwo Kanu who was injured for most part of the season.

In 2001 after a clean sweep of winning the German league,FA Cup , Champions League and the Inter Continental Cup the Ghanaian was snubbed for El Hadji Diouf.

In an interview with goal.com, a livid Osei Kuffour believes he was handed a raw deal by CAF and should have won the award.

“I think I should have won the two of them,” Kuffour told Goal on Saturday, “because in 1999, Kanu was injured for [almost] the whole year. He scored a hat-trick [against Chelsea] but how many games did he play? Last time, he and I were debating, we were talking about it.

“Kanu and I go a long way, we have been very good friends. We were discussing the issue and it turned into laughter. For me, I think I deserved to win in 1999. Even the guy who came third, [Ibrahima] Bakayoko [of Mali] told me I deserved to win it.

“In 2001, even for the BBC African Player of the Year, El-Hadji Diouf was not even part of it. It was me, Mohammed Kallon of Sierra Leone and Samuel Eto’o. So why should El-Hadji Diouf win [the Caf award]?

“If you become the African Player of the Year, they [Caf] will call you to tell you. You have to choose the venue and date. And I did that: I chose the venue and date. Even today, a lot of people ask about that; they were shocked. How?

“You play Africa Cup of Nations in January and you didn’t win the trophy. I won the league, FA Cup, the Champions League, the Inter-continental Cup - I was the [Man of the Match], I was the best defender in the German league, so how? I don’t know. I don’t think about it. We talk about it and we laugh – me and my children.” he said.