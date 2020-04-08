1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko stalwart Eric Bekoe has told a tale of how he ended up at the club despite being deemed not good enough to wear the Kotoko jersey by former coach Bashiru Hayford.

He says that while playing for one of his former clubs Hearts of Lions against Kotoko, he scored and was told by Bashiru Hayford that he was not up to the Kotoko level.

Eric Bekoe lasted a season at the club helping them to win a league and FA Cup double in 2007/2008 before embarking on a move to Egyptian side Petrojet.

The striker became a fan favourite for the club after emerging as the top scorer in the league that year.

He says he wanted to leave an indelible mark at Asante Kotoko and was so determined to succeed.

"I was determined to leave a legacy at Asante Kotoko," the 33-year old told Sikka Sports.

"You serve Asante Kotoko, you don't play for Asante Kotoko. When you are playing for you should know you are rendering your service to the club," he added.

Bekoe revealed the story of how he ended up at Kotoko, despite being told he was not up to the standard of the club.

"Coach Bashiru Hayford told me I'm not up to the Asante Kotoko standard after scoring for Hearts of Lions against Kotoko," he said.