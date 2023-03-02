27 minutes ago

The former Vice Chairman of the largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Said Sinare, has explained why he is at loggerheads with the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Speaking in an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, Alhaji Sinare said that Asiedu Nketiah, who he has known for 30 years, reinstated a member of the party who framed him for a crime he did not commit.

According to him, the party decided to punish the said NDC member, who was his driver, but Asiedu Nketiah turned around and reinstated him to contest to become a constituency chairman of the party.

“I don’t get along with Asiedu, as you know... I was deeply hurt by what he did to me.

“There was this gentleman during the 2020 election called Baba Warabah; he was my driver. I fired him, and he went to the police station to report me that I had given him an AK-47 and a pomp action (gun) to go and cause mayhem in the Northern Region, and I was arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

He went on to say that a disciplinary committee set up by the NDC’s Northern Region branch faulted him for not reporting the matter to the party, but the National Executives rightly had issues with the report of the committee and took the decision to suspend Baba Warabah.

“Although he was suspended and all that, along the line, Asiedu Nketiah made a U-turn and brought the boy back for him to contest the chairmanship position in one of the constituencies.

“I felt very hurt. I felt that he had done a very bad thing to me. We have been very good friends for the past 30 years. He was my colleague in Parliament; we worked together as national executives for 17 years,” he added.

Alhaji Sinare, however, indicated that he has put the issue behind him and that his main focus now is to help the party win the 2024 elections.`

