41 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Roselyn Ngissah has said she had been rejected several times at auditions over her body size.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Between Hours with Naa Ashorkor, the actress stated that her breakthrough came after starring in the “4 PLAY” movie when she was given the opportunity to cast as one of the leading characters.

“It was very tough for me to sail through as a plus-size in the industry because at that time it was more of a particular look, a particular size. At a point, if you will see me in movies, it’s either a doctor or CID role. Until the ‘4 PLAY’ movie came which required a plus-size lady role, and that was it. From then, it wasn’t about the size anymore, it was about the value in Roselyn Ngissah,” she said.

Wish to lose weight

Asked about if she ever had thoughts of losing weight, Ngissah said: “Severally, severally Naa Ashorkor. My friends will be like, ‘Roselyn you know everything you need to do to lose weight’. Sometimes, I try to start the process to achieve my target but along the line, I give up and stop.”

She has advised plus-size women to stay positive and confident, adding they can decide to shed some weight to feel comfortable, but should not be as a result of social media pressure.

“If you need to do a lipo, to make you feel comfortable, do it but not because of the pressure. I always believe that you have to always feel comfortable. So if there is something about you that doesn’t make you feel confident and you want to work on it, you work on it if that will make you happy. It shouldn’t be the pressure from outside.”

Exploring more distribution outlets

On ways to resolve challenges facing the movie industry, the award-winning actress said there is the need to take a second look at the mode of distribution.

“More of looking beyond DStv and Rock. Thank God we have Akwaaba Magic now. That can also help us sell our movies. With Netflix, there is a particular standard they look for. If we have different outlets I think investors will come into the movie industry,” Ngissah said.

She added: “Someone like Peter Sedufia, I was in this Ethiopian Airline and I saw a movie of his being shown and that was the only Ghanaian movie that was being shown. I think it’s time we start exploring new avenues. We can shoot the best of movies but if we don’t have the outlets to sell them, it won’t go anywhere.”

Venturing into other business

Ngissah said she is also into buying and selling and she does that to supplement what she makes from acting, disclosing that her latest addition is ‘shito’ business.

“Guy Guy Shito, that’s the latest shito in town. I do this on the side. But I wanted to get it certified by FDA, so now it is certified. I sell shirts and cleaning materials as well. I do other things too.”

Asaase Radio