9 hours ago

Ibrahim Osman says that he was disappointed about the loan to King Faisal from Asante Kotoko but is determined to prove his worth.

The striker played for his parent club Asante Kotoko last season but was blighted by injuries and poor form.

He is now on loan at King Faisal and the striker was the hero as he scored twice to hand his side a 3-1 win over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

His performance earned him the man of the match accolade and he went home with a product from sponsors NASCO.

King Faisal defeated the two time Ghana Premier League champions 3-1 at their own backyard in an entertaining game in their match day two clash.

Speaking after the game the striker praised Aduana Stars and says they knew it would be a tough game and is ready to prove his worth.

"Ibrahim Osman after the game : They (Aduana) have a very good team. They have the likes of Gyamfi, Tweneboah. We knew how difficult it was. I was disappointed with the loan. But I am very determined to prove a point at King Faisal."

King Faisal will next play against AshGold SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.