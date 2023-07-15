1 hour ago

LE HAVRE - (lr) Antony Matheus dos Santos of Brasil, Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France. ANP | Dutch Height | Gerrit van Keulen (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has openly shared his disappointment at being left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but he expressed happiness for his friends Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Salis, who made the final cut.

Despite his regular appearances for Anderlecht in Belgium, Ashimeru was among the players not selected for the tournament. Former coach Otto Addo included him in the provisional squad but, unfortunately, he did not make the final team.

In an interview with TV3, the former WAFA midfielder revealed that although he felt disheartened personally, he found solace in the success of his close companions, Kudus Mohammed and Salis Abdul Samed, who were chosen to represent Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"The World Cup is the ultimate dream for every football player, and it is disappointing not to be a part of it. However, I realized that my teammates were going, and they needed my support," Ashimeru expressed.

During the World Cup, Ghana faced difficulties advancing beyond the group stage, managing only three points from three matches.

Despite defeats against Portugal and Uruguay, they achieved a victory by defeating South Korea with a scoreline of 3-2.

Following the World Cup, Majeed Ashimeru has continued to be a dedicated member of the Black Stars, receiving successive call-ups for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.