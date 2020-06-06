1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea Joseph Asare Bediako is no stranger to the local game but despite his advanced years, he is now getting the attention and plaudits he deserves for his work.

The experienced trainer has been doing most of his work in the lower echelons of the local league in Ghana mostly working with division one teams.

Having been handed the opportunity at a top tier side the veteran trainer has showed the stuff he is made of.

In an interview with Kumasi based Fox Fm, he was quizzed whether he can be classified as an up and coming coach he said "I was hidden but not an upcoming coach" .

Joseph Asare Bediako has coached mostly teams in the second and third tier of Ghana football including West Ham, Unity FC nad Tano Boafoakwa all in the lower leagues.

The coach laments the Anas expose as it would have brought him to light earlier than now as it curtailed the league season that year as he was on the verge of qualifying Unity Fc into the elite division.

"The Anas Number 12 Expose was the cause of not being able to qualify Unity FC to Premier Division".

Coach Asare Bediako reveals he had his CAF license A badges in 2016 and won his first Premier League game against Hearts at their own back yard in Accra.