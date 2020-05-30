42 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has disclosed that she was very hurt to hear Abieku Santana say “she had allowed the devil to use her in fighting against Joe Mettle.”

According to her, Abeiku Santana was the last person on earth she expected to hear making such a disheartening statement. ” I have made some sacrifices for Abeiku and I never expected him to say something of this sort about me. I still can’t believe he said that.”

The musician made this assertion in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’.

She also mentioned that her reply to Abeiku was in a soft tone. “I could have replied Abeiku in a more harsh manner. But I restrained myself because of my relationship with him.”

In an open letter penned by the musician to the radio presenter, Patience said his words were harsh, offensive, and very divisive.

She stated that Abeiku Santana was not fair, accurate, objective, and unethical when he made those remarks about her.

Patience Nyarko intimated it was wrong for a renowned broadcaster like Abeiku Santana to be biased and take sides.