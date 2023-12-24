10 hours ago

Efia Odo has finally admitted to being in an amorous relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur.

The popular Ghanaian socialite, in a new season of popular reality TV series, GH Queens, said their three-year relationship ended when he suddenly switched up on her.

Prior to this development, Efia Odo had severally insisted that her relationship with Kwesi Arthur was only platonic and vehemently denied ever dating the rapper on several platforms.

Although fans had always been skeptical about her claims, Efia Odo at that time, insisted that she was Kwesi Arthur’s biggest fan and nothing more.

Suddenly, things switched fast and Efia Odo has been witnessed on social media recently, attacking Kwesi Arthur on numerous occasions.

This was preceded by an announcement that she is no longer the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker’s ‘biggest fan.’

Efia Odo then decided to finally let the cat out of the bag when she was queried about her personal attacks at Kwesi Arthur in the new season of GH Queens.

“You guys didn’t know that I was in a secret relationship with Kwesi Arthur from December 2018 to December 2021. Now we don’t talk anymore, at all. He switched up fast and I kept asking myself who he is because I don’t know who he is anymore. Somebody you wake up to every day out of nowhere just switches up,” she told her friends.

Efia Odo said she has since been celibate as part of her healing process.

“From that moment that he and I broke up, I decided to be celibate. Not because of anything but because I just wanted to get Efia Odo back. But now praise the lord, I am very good,” she added.